Glorious tributes paid to Qazi Nisar

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, glorious tributes were paid to noted religious scholar, Qazi Nisar Ahmed, on his 26th Martyrdom anniversary, today.

People from several places in Kashmir despite lockdown amid the global pandemic visited his grave and prayed for his departed soul. Maintaining social distance and other precautionary measures, people marched from his home in Islamabad town to the Martyrs’ Graveyard and offered floral tribute to him. Various members of bar councils, traders, transporters and Hurriyat activists were present on the occasion. Members of Ummat-e-Islami paid homage to the party founder, who was martyred by unidentified gunmen on 19th June in 1994. Party chairman, Qazi Ahmed Yasir and several others addressed the gathering and later Fateh Khwani was held for the slain leader and other Kashmiris who have laid down their lives for the Kashmir cause.—KMS