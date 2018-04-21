Globalisation, CPEC & regional compulsions

Dr Sheikh Waleed Rasool

IN an era of globalisation it is compulsion of any and every state to come away from the conventional frenzy and understand the post-modern world and its multi-dimensional dynamics. The globalisation is the driver of three mega factors, economic liberalisation, political democratisation and the cultural universalisation. It is evident that the debate on globalisation will keep shifting from the neo-liberals and historic materialistic interpretations in given setting therefore it is interesting to mention that while analysing the globalisation in Pakistani paradigm the debate shifts, which supports the neo-liberal expression of globalisation in particular ideological setting. The state shall reap the benefit when opportunity is knocking though stereotypes will remain adamant to only one dimension, though, debate will continue whether economics shall drive the policies or vice versa though soft balancing is requirement of state in post industrialization era.

In both cases the harmonies, beneficial economic process can “spillover” and create harmonious beneficial process within and among the nations. The historical materialists will keep hampering that it is simply the capital economic process which redistributes the wealth, so that, rich get richer and the poor will have to remain in the situation where he had to struggle to meet the both ends. It is interesting to mention that two mega giants of modern history Hegel and Fukuyama were convinced on one point that nature is dialectic however the difference of idealist, materialist, ideologies and the economic class will remain the hot subject now and always till the end of the history. The scholars will keep interpreting in the light of modern world that globalisation is broad day reality and none including Pakistan can afford to remain aloof of it, Therefore, the process of globalisation can neither be caped nor can nations survive in isolation therefore Pakistan needs to be on board of globalisation.

The OBR intuitive of Beijing is mega driver of globalisation which emphasis the development module. Scholars deduce on the bases of the quantitative data that there is shift of power from Europe to Asia. They say this shift had been seen in 1870, 1950 and 2014 also. They quote examples that Chinese economy had surpassed the economy of US. The shift of power is absolute reality which is not new phenomena as same scenario had been emerged centimes ago. There is mega debate globally as for as the statistics are concerned though Beijing itself doesn’t give it the hype but World Bank statics proves it. There is opposite view point that we call antithesis but it again needs to produce the higher truth. This higher truth or synthesis becomes the new thesis which will be opposed by new anti thesis and again opposed by anti thesis and this process will continue until all contradictions can get the clear answer.

It will take time because this shift is little hard to be digested by conventional, however, all indicators support that Chinese developmental module will benefit Pakistan in various sectors. There are other variables which had strong correlation to understand the new reality because knowledge of economy is still in the grip of American and the Europe universities but transformation of software to hardware is in power play as Chinese produce the high value goods which have much surplus value than agro items so her economy will keep grooming when her industry is working at full gear. China is at upper degree of Industrial age.If there is shift of power then Pakistan cannot adjust to new global realities when it is clear that CPEC is offshoot of OBR and globalisation therefore Pakistan shall reap its fruits because indicators clearly say, that, India also cannot afford to be aloof from the process of Globalisation, when, all Indian regional countries Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar and Sri Lanka are on board OBR how can India sustain to beat against the bush away from the regional paradigm.

National Defence University department of Management and leadership Dr Kamran Azam organized a seminar to address the issue in which DG, CPEC, DG, NLC Major General Mushtaq and Dr. Ajaz Shafi Geelani presented the comprehensive briefing to unveil the inner saga of CPEC. This removed the dust from CPEC initiative and compelled the audience that CPEC is not same case which is being given hype by some section of media. There was consensus among the stakeholders that CPEC is entirely in the benefit of Pakistan development. They gave a detailed and comprehensive briefing that road is only one component upon which only $11b are invested while as major component is components are energy related projects upon which 33 billion are spent vis-a-vis railway on which a 11 billion project. The loan is 2% which will be returned in 25 years pay back. Presently only 13% Chinese workers are benefiting while as remaining labour is provided from Pakistan including from the pool of engineers. Regional compulsions reveal that we have to be on-board as universal drivers of Globalisation because this process can neither to be put in doldrums nor at bay, however, there is room to fine tune it according to the requirements of Pakistan.

— The writer is Professor at Riphah International University, Islamabad.