Global stocks routed

London

Stock markets were routed around the globe on Monday, with European indexes opening lower and bond yields rising as resurgent U.S. inflation raised the possibility central banks would tighten policy more aggressively than had been expected.

Europe’s benchmark Stoxx 600 fell 1.5 percent, its sixth consecutive day of losses totalling 4.6 percent – the biggest decline since the United Kingdom voted in June 2016 to leave the European Union.

All major indexes in Europe fell: the UK’s FTSE 100 .FTSE dropped 1.4 percent, France’s CAC 40 .FCHI 1.4 percent and Germany’s DAX .GDAXI 1 percent.

Friday’s U.S. payrolls report showed wages growing at their fastest pace in more than eight years, fuelling expectations that both inflation and interest rates would rise more than previously forecast.

That sparked a sell-off in U.S. equities that is set to continue on Monday. Dow Jones futures 1YMc1 pointed to the market opening 1.1 percent lower, with the S&P 500 EScv1 down 0.6 percent and the NASDAQ NQc1 down 0.9 percent.—Reuters