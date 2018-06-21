Global stocks recover

New York

Stocks on world markets edged higher on Wednesday, recovering from a recent selloff on rapidly escalating China-U.S. trade tensions, while Treasury yields rose after the Federal Reserve chairman said the U.S. central bank should continue with a gradual pace of interest rate increases. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said the pace should stay the same given that the labor market does not seem to be overly tight. The S&P 500 edged higher along with the Nasdaq, with technology shares providing support. Boeing (BA.N) also rose after selling off on trade war worries the day before.

“A lot of people believe the track that the (U.S.) president is taking is a negotiation tactic. And the people who still think the trade war will develop, believe it would be China that comes to the table with concessions first,” said Robert Pavlik, chief investment strategist and senior portfolio manager at SlateStone Wealth LLC in New York. The Dow Jones Industrial Average erased its year-to-date gains on Tuesday after President Donald Trump’s latest tariff threats against Chinese goods. The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 44.72 points, or 0.18 percent, to 24,655.49, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 6.34 points, or 0.23 percent, to 2,768.93 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 55.39 points, or 0.72 percent, to 7,780.97.

The pan-European FTS Euro first 300 index .FTEU3 rose 0.46 percent and MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe .MIWD00000PUS gained 0.41 percent.—Reuters