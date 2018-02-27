Global stocks kick off week with solid gains

London

European and Asian stock markets rose solidly on Monday following healthy pre-weekend gains on Wall Street. The advances helped take another bite out of the big losses suffered at the start of February, which were sparked by concerns that rising US inflation could lead to faster-than-expected interest rate rises in the world’s biggest economy.

Those worries were eased somewhat Friday when the Federal Reserve, in its semi-annual report to Congress, said inflation remains subdued globally and it expects to raise borrowing costs three times this year—tempering speculation of four increases.

However, analysts warn that equity valuations remain elevated and volatility could still return.

After Tokyo’s main stocks index closed up more than one percent, Europe’s leading indices pushed higher albeit with lesser gains. Around 1000 GMT, London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index was up 0.3 percent compared with Friday’s closing level.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX 30 and Paris CAC 40 indices each grew 0.6 percent. “The FTSE has opened the new week in positive territory, putting last week’s losses behind it,” said Fiona Cincotta, senior market analyst at City Index trading group. —AFP