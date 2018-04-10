Global stock markets steady

London

World markets were mostly firmer Monday as fears about a China-US trade war were tempered by hopes the two sides will be able to come to an understanding, dealers said. Asian and European equities rebounded somewhat, despite heavy pre-weekend losses on Wall Street, as trade war fears gave way to moderate investor optimism—but doubts remained. “European markets are in a more optimistic mood today, with the focus shifting towards a more constructive end to the US-China stand-off,” said analyst Joshua Mahony at trading group IG. “However, recent weeks have shown us that volatility is likely to remain a key part of the trading landscape, with daily shifts in tone from US and China driving huge swings in stocks of late.” US stocks pared Friday’s losses at the opening bell on Monday, rising 0.7 percent. They plunged around two percent Friday after Donald Trump warned of tariffs on an additional $100 billion worth of Chinese imports, to which Beijing responded by saying it would stand firm.—AFP