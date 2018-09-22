Global stock markets breeze higher on growth outlook

London

Global stock markets rose yesterday as optimism on the US economic outlook outweighed lingering trade war worries, dealers said. European equities were all solidly higher at the close, with London outshining its peers thanks to a slipping pound as Brexit talks appeared to be stalling. London’s FTSE 100 was 1.7% up at 7,490.23 points, Frankfurt’s DAX 30 up 0.9% at 12,430.88 points and Paris’ CAC 40 up 0.8% at 5,494.17 points, while the EURO STOXX 50 up 0.8% at 3,430.81 points at the end of the day’s trading. On Wall Street the Dow index was also firmer approaching midday in New York, building on the previous day’s all-time pinnacles.—Agencies

