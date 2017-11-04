Global smartphone sales keep momentum

San Francisco

The global smartphone market has momentum going into the year-end holiday shopping season, according to preliminary figures released Thursday by International Data Corporation (IDC). An estimated 373.1 million smartphones were shipped worldwide during the third quarter of this year in a 2.7 percent rise from the same period in 2016, IDC said in a statement. While IDC analysts considered the growth low, they saw it as a sign “the industry still has momentum.” “Collectively, the industry continues to grow, but at a much slower pace than past years,” said Ryan Reith, a vice president with the global market intelligence firm.—AFP