Global shortage of anti-virus masks

GENEVA The world is running out of masks and other protective equipment against the novel coronavirus, the World Health Organisation chief warned on Friday. “The world is facing a chronic shortage of personal protective equipment,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told the WHO’s executive board in Geneva. He said he would be speaking to members of the supply chain network for protective gear to try and resolve “bottlenecks” in the production. WHO earlier this week said it had started sending masks, gloves, respirators, protective isolation gowns and test kits to countries requiring assistance. Tedros also said some countries were still failing to share clinical data on confirmed cases of the virus.–AFP