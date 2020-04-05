Global service providers facilitating telecom users in Pakistan

STAFF REPORTER

ISLAMABAD Global services providers have taken various steps to facilitate telecom users and national telecommunication networks in the wake of coronavirus. Global service providers such as Google and Netflix have informed Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) about different steps they have been taken to support and ease out stress on national telecommunication networks in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. Google has introduced new features and resources to provide locally relevant information to Pakistani users. These include expansion of COVID-19 SOS Alerts and Knowledge Panels on Google Search, as well as YouTube Information Panels. These product features link to National Institute of Health (NIH), to provide locally relevant information to Pakistani citizens. Google is also offering ad inventory to the Ministry of National Health Services, so that they can spotlight timely, helpful information. Google has informed that it has also shared tips and resources for remote workers and students enabling them to improve their productivity. These include a new collection of distance learning solutions, training, and resources to help teachers and students stay connected. Google has also launched Bolo a speech-based reading app that uses machine learning to help children read aloud confidently, using their own voice. The app has been made available in Urdu given school closures. A free English app has been introduced that includes fast and easy lessons on business, marketing, management, and more.