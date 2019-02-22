Global rebuke to India

PAKISTAN’S mature and cool-minded diplomatic response to India’s wild allegations in Pulwama incident has started paying dividends as more and more members of the international community are declining to buy the Indian propaganda aimed at maligning Islamabad without any justification. This is evident from the statements being issued from various world capitals on the incident and the support being expressed for Kashmiris whose rights are being trampled by the occupation forces.

Initially, the United States too acted in haste in calling upon Pakistan to ‘end immediately the support and safe havens provided to all terrorist groups operating on its soil, whose only goal is to sow chaos, violence and terror in the region’. However, on Wednesday, in a sign of review of its policy of toeing Indian line immediately after such incidents, President Donald Trump told newsmen he wished Pakistan and India to get along, adding that he would comment on the incident at an appropriate time. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also failed to win Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s support against Pakistan and instead advised his host to work together with neighbouring countries to tackle the menace. A large majority of members of the European Parliament too have called for an immediate halt to atrocities in the Occupied Kashmir and implementation of the recommendations contained in a report of the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights regarding the grave human rights situation in the Vale. China too has urged Pakistan and India to exercise restraint in the backdrop of jingoistic statements emanating from New Delhi that pose serious threat to regional peace and stability. And the statement issued by the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) in Occupied Kashmir on Wednesday is also reflective of the ground realities which warned New Delhi against pursuing aggressive policies that promote the worst kind of violence, adding they cause youth to turn to armed resistance. Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN Dr Maleeha Lodhi also briefed envoys of other countries on the latest situation and her convincing arguments would surely help counter India’s diplomatic moves aimed at winning support for its wrong and cruel policies and stand. Under these circumstances, India must review its strategy and instead come to the negotiating table to find an amicable solution of the Kashmir dispute. The issue is there on the agenda of the UN as well and cannot be brushed away with tactics like attempts to label the freedom movement and struggle for right to self-determination as terrorism.

