Global race for creating super intelligence | By Prof Anees Akhtar

LIKE India, China and Iran, Pakistan can also enter in the race of creating super intelligence through neuroscience higher education and by establishing “Pakistan Neurocosmic Brain Research Centre of Excellence”. As a result of this research, Pakistan can become a modern, creative and innovative state by the next two decades.

Pakistani M.Phil and PhD research degree classes could be started to cater to the needs of research centre of excellence in future to reach the threshold of creating super intelligence by Brain-machine interface. Researchers produced in universities could carry out various projects of creating intelligence by cutting edge research in these centres of excellence.

This writer’s theory of Mind Empowerment published in his series of books under the title “Neurocosmic Brain” could be applied to implement the highest standards of research in neurocosmic research centres.

The cutting-edge topics of this research could be explored for scientific investigations by using the protocols and research methods from this theory of mind empowerment. Pakistani brain and space researchers could be sent to international conferences and symposium on brain and space in foreign universities and research institutions.

Other global and regional powers have started neuroscience higher education degrees and the centres of excellence in their countries; India 2002, china 2016 and Iran 2016.Global and regional powers have started this cutting-edge higher education and research in their countries and regions to cope with crucial problems of brain damages due to psychosis, neuro degenerative diseases due to the non-linear state of minds that are lack of creative and proper education in these states and regions which is blocking the growth in hierarchy part of brain in pre-frontal cortex of brain. That is the main cause of all the problems and wide spread cause of brain damage diseases; psychosis and neuro degenerative diseases. Lack of creative education, fear of disease, deaths by natural disasters is the main factors of lack of growth in pre-frontal cortex of most of the population.

The Government of Pakistan can take advantage of experts and intellectuals on knowledge-based economy and from neurocosmic brain think tanks and founder of mind empowerment theory to implement two phase projects of neurocosmic Brain in Pakistan: (i). For higher education in neuroscience, (ii). “Pakistan Neurocosmic Centre of excellence”

All regional and global powers working on brain research in their countries could be very collaborative and would share the data with Pakistani experts for research of common as well as global interest. HEC can organize a “Neurocosmic Higher Education Commission” to plan the research degree programs in high ranking universities. The Ministry of Science and Technology can organize a board of governors to establish the infrastructure and research centres of excellence in campuses.

Following cutting edge research topics could be explored to investigate the brain mysteries from subatomic to molecular and psychological levels.

• Consciousness

• Brain as Hologram in universe

• Brain as a simulated machine in Universe

• Brain as a giant universe expanding like galaxies in universe

• Brain mapping to create a global brain atlas by using imaging technologies of MRI, PET and DTI.

• Fully exploring the brain on genetical, molecular – and subatomic level to artificially and naturally inducing gene expression to switch on and off or silencing the genes.

• To fully understand the genetical and physiological pathway of psychosis and neuro degenerative diseases to hack the mechanism by relevant therapies and medications.

• To understand future of brain – machine interface by robotic and neurolink technologies.

• To understand the future of longevity by transhumanistic methods technologies or drug induced methods. Pakistani think tanks of “Neurocosmic Brain” and space can cooperate and collaborate with Pakistani government to accomplish the two-phase project systemically.

• Think-tanks could be hired to negotiate with powers self-sufficient in this field like China, Iran and Europe to initiate and establish the centres of excellence. Projects proposals and applications could be professionally created to acquire the funding and support from foreign governments.

Initially the funding of 30 to 40 million dollars would be needed to initiate the projects. The main equipment and technologies to be installed in research centres would be: (i). MRI machines, (ii). CT scans, (iii). ECG, (iv). EEG, (v). Electron Microscopy, (vi). Telescope, (vii). PET, DTI, etc.

Pakistani universities and centres of excellence could produce following brain experts and therapists to cope with brain damaging diseases of psychosis and neuro degenerative like Alzheimer’s, Parkinsonism: (i). Speech therapist, (ii). Music therapist, (iii). Meditation therapist, (iv). Journalists, (v). NLP therapists,(vi). Psychiatrists, (vii). Psychologists, (viii). Musicologists, Bibliotherapists and Neuroscientists.

Pakistani government should formulate and organize a board of governors and commission to on board the project to step in the global race for higher education in Neuroscience and to explore the cutting edge frontiers of brain research to create super intelligences in our own country to cope and survive with other super intelligences being created in near future by these states.

—The writer is contributing columnist, based in London.

