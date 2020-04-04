Global politics in the time of corona and after

AS the virus spreads around the world, it is essential to know the current state of affairs. Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus, will be free from its lockdown after nearly three months in isolation. The virus is now impacting America with the highest number of cases emerging in the country. The failure of the European nations to control the epidemic has led to thousands of deaths with scores rising every day. Developing countries in the South Asian region are also under lockdown in their efforts to control the virus from spreading. These drastic times, however, have led to a change in global politics. Whenever Trump renames the Corona Virus as ‘China Virus’ more headlines on the flipside showcase how the Asian country is helping others to combat the invisible enemy. More features demonstrate how China is now supplying kits and expensive medical equipment around the globe to help the millions impacted. As countries go into quarantine and supply chain crises unfold, China is restarting its production and will source the worldsaving it from economic downfall. If the vulnerability of the Thucydides Trap, the idea that when one great power is rising it will inevitably threaten to displace the established power, was not at the centre of America’s Foreign Policy, the vulnerability the nation faces due to this virus will surely impact its global standing. The inability of America’s government to prepare itself speaks volumes about its weakened global status. Failure to invoke the Defense Production Act, which ensures its factories are forced to make necessary equipment in war-like situations, has led to a collapse of the government. States, within the country, are now outbidding each other on essential items such as ventilators and medical equipment blatantly showing the failure of the Federal System. 6.6 million people have filed for unemployment benefits in America in a single week-unprecedented in its history. Before moving forward, it is essential to understand when a country is seen as a hegemon. It is seen as a leader of the world when it is used as an example which countries want to emulate. The downfall of the US in today’s drastic times is not just a downfall of the country but the system of governance and economy which it propagates. The virus has demonstrated the inability of the neoliberal capitalist system to take care of those most impacted at the end of the spectrum. The inability of states(provinces), within America, to take care of its people have highlighted the need for strong central governance. Both of these problems have been actively combatted by China. Stronghold of the autocratic party has led to not only flattening of the curve but to its near elimination in the 1.4 billion strong nation. The role of the state in the citizens’ life will surely increase in the future and with China’s ‘victory’ over this pandemic it’s methods of surveillance will be followed world over. The impact which building of a 1000 bed hospital for its people over a space of 10 days is bound to increase its soft power on the developing countries. Sending of a corona-virus team which was engaged in fighting the pandemic at Wuhan to Italy demonstrates the shifting of the balance of the global world order towards China. As America enters into its elections season, the outcome is hard to judge. As opposing teams measure the odds of which party triumphs in November, one party will surely be having a great time across the ocean. Once this pandemic ends and economic growth rebounds the political clout which China will enjoy is easy to guess. However, if this virus has showcased anything it is the fickle nature of the human race. The things discussed above only matter if the world returns to business as usual. Noam Chomsky aptly stated in a recent interview, “For those concerned with reconstructing a viable society out of the wreckage that will be left from the ongoing crisis, it is well to heed the call of Vijay Prashad: “We won’t go back to normal, because normal was the problem”. If these quarantine times have done something good for the world is that it has jolted people in power to learn the unmaintainable practices they were following. As news of the German Finance Minister, Thomas Schaefer, suicide due to his “deep-worry over how to cope with economic fallout” has already been forgotten by media houses, the rules of governance must be changed. Pandemics such as these are bound to increase in the future due to the impact of climate change and unsustainable development projects. As we are writing history we must not return to our ‘normal’ ways.