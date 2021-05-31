Global partnership needed to achieve SDGs: Guterres

United Nations (UN) Secretary General Antonio Guterres has said if governments embrace together the goals of phasing out coal, enhancing climate commitments and investing in the Sustainable Global Goals (SDGs), there is an opportunity to rise to ‘the biggest challenge of our lives’.

In a video message for the opening day of the 2021 P4G summit in Seoul, South Korea, Guterres said the world needs a global partnership to beat Covid-19, achieve the SDGs and address climate change.

The Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030 (P4G) event aims to boost market-based partnerships and rally high-level political and private sector action.

It brings together heads of state, CEOs, and civil society leaders around a shared action agenda to mobilize investments for tangible impact.

Guterres expressed that although there are commitments to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, there is “still much to do” to close the emissions gap and achieve the SDGs.—TLTP