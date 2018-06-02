Global Parents Day observed

Hyderabad

Like other parts of the Pakistan, the Global Day of Parents was ob-served in Hyderabad here on June 1st Friday. The Day- aimed at honouring parents across the globe for their selfless commitment to children and their lifelong sacrifice towards nurturing this rela-tionship- was proclaimed by the UN General As-sembly in 2012 with a resolution.Parents of every race, religion, culture and national-ity in all parts of the world are the primary caregiv-ers and teachers of their children, preparing them for a happy, fulfilling and productive life. Parents are the anchors of the family and the foundation of our communities and societies.

The Global Day of Parents recognizes also that the family has the primary responsibility for the nurtur-ing and protection of children for the full and har-monious development of their personality, children should grow up in a family environment and in an atmosphere of happiness, love and understanding.

Recognizing families as the centre of social life those ensure well-being of their members.—APP