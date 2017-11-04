Global moot on Molecular Medicine from Nov 6

The 6th International Symposium-Cum-Training Course on Molecular Medicine and Drug Research (MMDR-6) will be held from November 6 to 9 at the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS) Karachi University. An official of the institution said on Friday that the Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed will inaugurate the global molecular science event organised by Dr. Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research (PCMD).

Around 100 scientists from 30 countries and 500 scholars from Pakistan are expected to attend the international science event.

