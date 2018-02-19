Global military balance

Situationer

M. Ziauddin

By the time the Soviet Union had met its Waterloo in Afghanistan in the late 1980sthe NATO member countries jointly were at least a decade ahead in military might against their rivals, the Warsaw Pact countries.

This happened because panicked by deliberately false and concocted reports filed by their intelligence agencies led by the CIA that the Warsaw Pact countries were winning the global arms race the governments of NATO member countries had started spending since about early 1970s disproportionately large amounts on military hard- and software.

Once again the same kind of panic is seemingly being attempted to be spread among NATO member countries about war preparedness of China and Russia seemingly goading the NATO countries to double up their arms spending.

In this regard one would like to recount here the pertinent portions of February 14 Report—The Military Balance 2018— compiled by the International Institute of Strategic Studies (IISS), a highly regarded UK think tank.

Ostensibly touted as the annual assessment of global military capabilities and defence economics the IISS has painted seemingly an exaggerated picture of defence capabilities of China and Russia.

China’s military programs and activities is said to have garnered increased interest.

In 2017 Beijing is said to have showcased more advanced military systems and deployed its armed forces further a field.

Powers such as China and Russia are said to be challenging the global predominance of the United States and its allies and while great-power war is not inevitable, states are said to be systematically preparing for the possibility of conflict.

The US National Defense Strategy, released in January is said to recognise the possibility of great power conflict as the major challenge for the US.

According to the IISS report China’s military transformation continues apace. Its land and naval forces are modernising and its progress in defence aerospace remains remarkable.

China looks on track, by 2020, to begin operating the Chengdu J-20 low-observable combat aircraft in front-line squadron service. If this happens, the US is said to lose its monopoly on operational stealthy combat aircraft.

China also continues to develop an array of advanced guided-weapons projects. The IISS now assesses that the latest in China’s expanding missile line-up – the PL-15 extended range air-to-air missile – could enter service this year.

This weapon appears to be equipped with an active electronically scanned array radar, indicating that China has joined the few nations able to integrate this capability on an air-to-air missile.

These advances are all said to be part of the Chinese air force’s goal to become capable of challenging any opponent in the air domain.

For the past three decades, air dominance has been a key advantage for the US and its allies. This can no longer be assumed, the IISS report contends.

China is pursuing similar ambitions at sea. Since 2000, China has built more submarines, destroyers, frigates and corvettes than Japan, South Korea and India combined.

To put this further into perspective, the total tonnage of new warships and auxiliaries launched by China in the last four years alone is said to be significantly greater than the total tonnage of the French navy.

The launch of the first Type055 cruiser presages the Chinese navy closing another gap in its developing blue-water capabilities. China’s navy is deploying further a field, including to Europe, and Beijing’s base in Djibouti will enable more naval deployments.

Closer to home, China is said to continue to reinforce its military facilities on features it has expanded in the South China Sea. China has also continued to pursue advanced technologies, including extremely high-performance computing and quantum communications.

China’s emerging weapons developments and broader defence-technological progress mean that it has become a global defence innovator and is not merely ‘catching up’ with the West.

These developments in China remain underpinned by rising defence spending, which has since 2016 been aligned with GDP growth at 6–7%. But using all of these capabilities to best effect will, the IISS report claims, require China making similar progress in improving training, doctrine and tactics.

The IISS report has also claimed that Russia remains the principal security concern for states in eastern and northern Europe.

Moscow is said to have continued to deploy advanced military equipment, including S-400 air defence systems and 500km-range Iskander ballistic missiles, in its Western Military District.

Though Russia’s armed forces continue to introduce new equipment, the heralded generational shift in military materiel is taking place more slowly than first expected. Russia is experiencing further funding and industrial shortcomings.

While advanced systems such as the Su-57 combat aircraft and the T-14 main battle tank will eventually see service, their numbers will be fewer than initially thought.

This problem is even more pronounced for Russia’s navy, but Moscow is seeking to offset the impact of its sclerotic large surface-ship construction by continuing to distribute high-precision weapons systems to smaller, more varied vessels.

At the same time, Russia is still investing in the weapons systems that have for years dominated its inventory, such as its rocket artillery units. And, of course, Moscow continues to demonstrate its willingness to use its forces close to home, and abroad.

In contrast to China, Russia is able to draw direct benefits from its real-world application of military power as it develops its equipment and personnel development plans.

Russia is, importantly, demonstrating continued interest in capabilities beyond conventional military force that are easier to develop and deploy unaccountably.

According to the IISS report there is still no effective response from the West either in the form of countermeasures or sanctions.

Three things to watch for in this regard, according to IISS report are attempts to leverage financial power, in particular in purchasing controlling shares of infrastructure; propaganda targeted steadily and effectively at Russian speaking minorities and pro-Russian political parties; and the assertion of cyber power through interference in democratic processes.

The major powers are also sharpening their focus on nuclear weapons. China, Russia and the US are all in the process of recapitalising and modernising their nuclear forces, as displayed on IISS wall chart this year.

Russia and the US will continue to support a triad of delivery systems, while China is likely to reconstitute an air-delivered nuclear capability as a part of its future bomber force.

Survivability, rather than quantity, underpins all three nations’ developments. The ability to defeat missile defences is driving delivery-system developments in China and Russia, with both countries pursuing hypersonic glide vehicles.

European states are increasingly conscious that the world is a dangerous place. Military capabilities on the continent have, however, become hollowed out as states first reaped a post-Cold War peace dividend and then made defence a discretionary activity in the wake of post 2008 austerity.

Moves to recover and rebuild capability have been given impetus by stronger US pressure on European states to do more for their own defence, but they will take time to bear fruit.

There was much talk in early 2017 of possible retrenchment in the US defence assurance to Europe, but instead 2017 saw the US double down on its commitment to European defence.

Funding for the European Deterrence Initiative has again increased, and the US is deploying – and is looking to sell – more military equipment to Europe.

The US is said to be looking for additional signs that European leaders are boosting their own military funding. European states are already spending more.

The IISS figures show that the rising trend observed in Europe since 2014– 15 has continued. Real-terms annual growth in defence spending reached 3.6% in 2017. The IISS figures indicate that in 2017, Europe was the fastest growing region when it came to real-terms defence spending.

However, while this increase in Europe may owe something to US exhortations, it has also resulted from changing threat perceptions among European states.

But Europe still needs to spend smarter. The IISS figures show that Europe’s growing defence investments are still not fully geared towards preparing European armed forces for future challenges.

For most, defence R&D remains limited. Indeed, in 2016 three global defence firms – BAE, Boeing and Lockheed Martin – each spent more on defence R&D than all but two European states. Only France and the UK outranked them. And allocations for other costs, like military pensions, remain high in some states. In 2017 for instance, military pensions absorbed over 33% of the Belgian and Portuguese defence budgets.

According to IISS assessment Western military forces are unlikely to recapture the mass of old, even if some do grow a little. Smarter spending will help them to better tackle threats but, aware of future budget and capability limitations, it will be as important to develop new ways of working.