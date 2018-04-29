Global markets boosted by historic Korea summit

London

Asian and European stock markets advanced yesterday with global investor sentiment boosted by a historic meeting of the leaders of North and South Korea. Europe’s main stock markets advanced, helped also by positive US corporate results.

London’s FTSE 100 index jumped 1.1% to 7,502.21 points as the pound weakness lifted share prices of London-listed multinationals that derive the lion’s share of their earnings in dollars. Elsewhere, Frankfurt’s DAX 30 climbed 0.6% at 12,580.87 points and Paris’ CAC 40 gained 0.5% at 5,483.19 points, while the EURO STOXX 50 edged 0.4% up at 3,518.43 points.

However, Wall Street wobbled as data showed that US economic growth slowed at the beginning of the year, although the annualised rate of 2.3% growth rate was better than many economists had feared. In Asia, Seoul’s Kospi shares index was among the best performers and the won strengthened as the leaders of North and South Korea held.—Agencies