Observer Report

Dubai

The 9th annual Global Islamic Microfinance Forum is scheduled to launch in Dubai on 25-26 November 2018, arranged by AlHuda CIBE, which specialises in Islamic microfinance and development, in addition to research, development, capacit building and product development. The event is held “in pursuance with our goal to promote Islamic microfinance globally for poverty alleviation, financial inclusion and social developent,” according to AlHuda CIBE. In addition, the event will be followed by a two day post even training workshop entitled Islamci Microfinance – Operations, Practices and Outreach, on 27-28 2018. The workshop will also be held in Dubai. The Global Islamic Microfinance Forum (GIMF) is an annual apex gathering of Islamic microfinance, rural finance, fund/donor agencies, multilateral organisations and other allied sectors of microfinance to address the poverty problems and their solutions through Islamic microfinance.

