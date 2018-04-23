Global Investment House shareholders approve 5pc cash dividend

Dubai

Global Investment House shareholders have approved the board’s recommendation to pay a 5 per cent cash dividend for the financial year ended December 2017.

The company last year reported a net profit of 2.5 million Kuwaiti dinars (Dh30.5 million), albeit lower the profit reported in 2016. Revenue stood at 14.1 million dinars.

The shareholders also approved plans to transfer slightly over 10 per cent (270,851 dinars) of net profit to the voluntary reserve account.

"Global today is an investment target, thanks to its positive performance, strong financial position, debt free structure, regional footprint and track record," Abdul Wahab Al Halabi, director and chief executive officer of Global Investment House, said.