Global initiative on debt relief

WHILST the novel coronavirus has posed unparalleled health and economic challenges, Prime Minister Imran Khan in a televised address on Sunday presented a very pertinent and strong case on behalf of the developing countries to fight the pandemic and avert its consequential socio-economic impact. He appealed to the world leaders, the leading world institutions and the UN Secretary General to launch a global debt relief initiative to provide the much needed relief to the developing countries currently faced with the worst financial meltdown due to COVID-19. Given the situation prevailing in the developing countries such as Pakistan where lockdown has brought everything to a standstill and rendered millions of people jobless, it is the need of the hour that the developed world and the financial institutions extend all possible support to them to meet the challenge which is two-fold for them as on the one side they have to save their population from this contagious virus and on the other hand they have also to protect them from hunger and starvation. The World Bank in its report on Sunday has also painted a gloomy picture for the South Asian nations including Pakistan saying these countries are likely to record their worst growth performance in four decades this year due to the breakout of the pandemic. The report has warned that in the event of prolonged and broad national lockdowns, the entire region would face economic contraction. Regarding Pakistan, Afghanistan and Maldives, the world body was specific that they could fall into recession. Indeed, this is a very alarming and dangerous situation for countries like Pakistan – something the world cannot turn its back to. Hence, these countries should not only be provided relief in debt but also given maximum economic assistance so that they could build their capacity to better handle the situation. We are confident that PM Imran Khan will take forward this appeal more vigorously in the days ahead and contact the relevant quarters to translate it into concrete measures. Other developing countries should also add their voice to it. Each passing day is important and the relief to the developing countries must come fast. Delaying or withholding the relief will only worsen the situation for these countries. The whole humanity is in danger. Greater responsibility rests with world financial institutions and economically strong countries to succour the countries struggling badly to cope with the situation.