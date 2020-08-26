Global HR bodies urged to take notice of India’s Hindutva policy

Islamabad

The Convenor of Mirwaiz led Hurriyat forum AJK chapter, Syed Faiz Naqashbandi, has appealed to the international human rights organisations to take notice of the Hindutva policy of fascist Modi government in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmi Syed Faiz Naqashbandi in a statement while expressing serious concern over the safety of Kashmiri prisoners languishing in different Indian jails urged the UN and other world human rights bodies to send their teams to monitor the situation of political detainees.

Naqshbandi also expressed serious concern over the illegal distribution of domicile certificates of Jammu and Kashmir to non Kashmiris to change the Muslim majority of the Jammu and Kashmir.

The exercise of right to self-determination by the people of Jammu and Kashmir will bring peace and political stability in the region, Naqshbandi said.—KMS