Global Economic outlook 2018

THE Global Economy is finally on the rising trajectory. The Stocks are booming and touching new heights and the un-employment is lower than what it was before the crisis of 2008.There are no two opinions about the health of Global Economy. From Australia to America and from Canada to Africa, the businesses are booming, the trade is multiplying, per capita income in most of the countries of the world is rising and so is the quality of life for millions of people, be it Asia, Africa, Europe or Americas. According to World Bank Report, Global growth is projected to accelerate to 2.9 percent in 2018-19, in line with previous projections. However, the world economy continues to face a number of downside risks.

They include increased protectionism, heightened policy uncertainty, the possibility of financial market turbulence, and, over the longer run, weaker potential growth. These risks highlight the urgency for policymakers in emerging market and developing economies to rebuild macroeconomic policy space and implement policies that support investment and trade. According to World Economic Forum, rising income inequality is seen as the top risk for the global economy, with reforms to market capitalism increasingly being viewed as necessary to ward off a populist backlash. A survey for the WEF’s Global Risks Report, said experts believe rising income and wealth disparity will be the most important trend in determining global developments over the next 10 years.

Pakistan Projections

The news are not very good for Pakistan which has been facing economic turmoil since last many years due to rampant corruption and ill-conceived economic policies pursued by the present and former governments. Almost since last ten years, all the economic fundamentals are going against us. The exports are falling, the un-checked imports are rising, trade deficit is widening and current account deficit touching alarming levels, un-employment has reached worrying heights and rich-poor gap is posing a nightmarish scenario, further compounded by massive corruption at all levels.

Pakistan’s macroeconomic conditions have significantly worsened in the past one year and heavy reliance on short-term foreign commercial loans can create repayment issues, warned the World Bank in its recent report.

U.S.A. projections

USA remains the driving engine of the Global Economy though China is also fast catching up. According to some Economists, China will over-take USA by 2050.There are mixed signs about health of US economy. IMF projected a growth of 2.3% for 2017 but later lowered it to 2.1% for 2017 and 2.3% for 2018. That’s a far cry from the 4% growth President Trump promised on the campaign trail, and significantly lower than the 3% growth he has targeted since assuming office.

U.K. projections for 2018

The IMF’s chief economist, Maurice Obstfeld, said the organization was watching closely the impact of Brexit on the UK’s future economic health. “Our projections for long-term British growth are actually based on a pretty optimistic assessment of how the negotiations are likely to turn out, so if things are worse than that it will turn out to be correspondingly worse for the British economy”, he said.

The forecast for U.K. growth was cut to 1.7% from 2.0% for 2017, while growth projections for many euro-area countries were revised up for this year, including Germany, France, Italy and Spain.

Projections for China

The IMF said it now expects China’s growth to average 6.4 percent annually during 2018-2020. In April, the fund said it expected 2018 growth to be 6.2 percent. Along with a higher growth forecast, the IMF recommended China speed up reforms to transition its economy to more sustainable growth and adopt less accommodative monetary policy.

“The critically important recent focus on tackling financial sector risks should continue, even if it entails some financial tensions and slower growth,” IMF Deputy Managing Director, David Lipton told reporters in Beijing. China needs to ensure that “where credit is granted, it is backing economic activity that will be useful, that will be supportive of growth and will permit debts to be serviced without difficultly,” he said. Beijing should also resume progress towards a flexible exchange rate, Lipton said, while adding that the IMF assesses the Yuan currency to be “broadly in line with fundamentals”.

Projections for Europe

Growth in the Europe and Central Asia region continued to pick up in the first half of 2017, with commodity exporters and commodity importers alike achieving recovery. The region has benefited from rising oil prices, benign global financing conditions, robust growth in the Euro Area, and generally supportive policies in several large countries in the area.

Strengthening activity indicators suggest Russia continues to expand in the first half of 2017, and modest monetary easing is anticipated to support growth in the near term. Among other commodity exporters, Kazakhstan’s rebound accelerated, helped by fiscal stimulus, and Azerbaijan showed some signs of improvement. However, renewed conflict in Ukraine was having negative effects, as evidenced by weak industrial production data.

Projections for Africa

Growth in Sub-Saharan Africa is recovering, supported by modestly rising commodity prices, strengthening external demand, and the end of drought in a number of countries. Security threats have subsided in several countries. Several factors are preventing a more robust recovery. In Angola and Nigeria, tight foreign exchange liquidity conditions, reflecting distortions in the foreign exchange market, constrain activity in the non-oil sector. In South Africa, political uncertainty and low business confidence are weighing on investment.

In contrast to oil and metals prices, cocoa prices have plummeted, reducing exports and fiscal revenues in Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, and other cocoa producers. The drought in East Africa has continued into 2017, adversely affecting economic activity in Kenya, and contributing to famine in Somalia and South Sudan. Poverty reduction still remains a big challenge in the region.

Projections for Asia

The economies of developing countries in East Asia and the Pacific, according to World Bank, will see softer growth in 2018 amid a gradual slowdown in China’s economy, according to a new World Bank forecast. Growth in the region is expected to slow to 6.2 percent in 2018 from 6.4 per cent this year. The bank said in its latest East Asia and Pacific Economic Update that China’s growth is expected to ease to 6.4 per cent next year from 6.7 per cent in 2017 as Beijing continues to rebalance the country’s economy from exports towards domestic consumption..”.

