Global democracy day

INTERNATIONAL day of Democracy was observed in Pakistan as elsewhere in the world on Saturday with the aim to intensify awareness regarding the meanings and importance of democracy. In his message on the occasion, the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said this international day should make us look for ways to invigorate democracy and seek answers for systemic challenges it faces.

In the context of Pakistan, despite facing many tumultuous years, democracy indeed now appears to have entered maturing period. Most recently, the country witnessed the third smooth transition of power from one elected government to another in the July 25 general elections which in fact also defeated the entrenched status quo, bringing to power the party which never remained in the power before. Though there are many old faces in the PTI, yet the face that is sitting at the top as Chief Executive is new and has a clear agenda to take forward the country. In a matter of few days, Prime Minister Imran Khan has certainly done the work such as abolishment of discretionary funds and ensuring judicious use of national exchequer that no other government in the past could do. He has introduced a very important element of democracy — accountability — that is the only way forward to strengthen democratic culture in the country and anywhere in the world as democracy is not only about holding elections but its main purpose is to deliver, address people’s problems and ensure a better living standard for them. And this is only possible when the rulers avoid lavish lifestyle and spend taxpayers’ money for masses welfare. This is the course that Imran Khan and his team are treading from day one and his aim is to transfer power to grassroots level by introducing genuine LG system, ensuring good governance and institutional reforms as these are the steps that indeed will enable people to reap the fruits of democracy.

Undoubtedly, in a democratic set-up, opposition has a very pivotal role and in the current situation when the country is faced with multiple challenges, one expects that opposition parties will act more maturely and guide, assist the new government in meeting these challenges. The opposition parties indeed should serve as a watchdog and instead of resorting to mere criticism for the sake of criticism should pinpoint and highlight grey areas and keep check in a manner that forces government to faithfully follow its election manifesto. It is also of immense importance that mainstream political parties should nurture intra-party democracy so that capable and honest leadership could emerge and serve the country. Giving party tickets only to close relatives and friends as has been seen in the vacated seats of National and Provincial assemblies for upcoming by- elections is indeed sheer violation of merit and ignoring genuine party workers is not a service to democracy and also prove detrimental for the parties themselves as such a practice will only annoy and frustrate genuine party workers.

We are not against son, daughter or other relatives of a political leader entering the politics but they should come through a genuine process. We also have seen political parties holding internal elections yet these are no more than a sham practice as nobody dares to challenge founder of the party or other top leadership. Imran Khan had promised to institutionalise his party and one expects that he will take a lead on this issue too and leave behind a strong party in capable hands. In nutshell, continuation of democratic set-up and making empowerment of masses a central point, everyone on this planet can also invigorate democracy — the one that will unleash spiritual and material progress, prosperity in all the countries of the world.

