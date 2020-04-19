Global Corona virus deaths pass 154,322 Trump endorses lockdown protests

WASHINGTON The worldwide death toll from coronavirus pandemic has risen to 154,322 while over 2,252,370 declared cases have been registered. According to reports, at least 574,459 coronavirus patients have recovered so far. In the United States, death toll from the pandemic now stands at 37,175 with 710,272 infections from the virus. Italy is the second worst-hit country with 22,745 deaths and 172,434 infections. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump lent his support to protesters rallying against lockdown orders. Evidence is mounting that social distancing successfully slowed the pandemic after more than half of humanity — 4.5 billion people — were confined to their homes.G o v e r n m e n t s around the world are now grappling with when and how to ease lockdowns that have crippled the global economy, even as the Covid19 death toll climbs further in hard-hit countries. Demonstrators in three US states staged public rallies this week to demand an end to the restrictions, with the largest protest in Michigan attracting 3,000 people — some of whom were armed. Trump has largely left decisions on easing lockdowns to state officials even as he laid out guidelines for a staged reopening of the national economy. But his call to “liberate” Michigan, Minnesota and Virginia in a series of tweets Friday were quickly rebuked by the Democratic leaders of all three states. I do not have time to involve myself in Twitter wars,” said Virginia governor Ralph Northam. The United States accounts for nearly a third of the 2.25 million coronavirus infections reported globally. It has also recorded over 37,000 deaths, more than any other nation, followed by Italy, Spain and France which have all been ravaged by their own outbreaks. Many countries are testing only the most serious cases and the number of confirmed global cases is likely only a fraction of the true total. Virtually no corner of the world has been left untouched, with deaths in Africa passing 1,000. Nigeria announced the death of President Muhammadu Buhari’s top aide on Saturday, the highest-profile person to succumb to the virus in Africa’s most populous nation.— AFP