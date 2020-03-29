Global corona death toll surges past 32,000

ROME The global death toll from the Covid-19 crossed 32,000 as US President Donald Trump pulled back on putting the hard-hit New York region under quarantine. Up to one-third of the world’s population is under lockdown as the virus leaves its devastating imprint on nearly every aspect of society: wiping out millions of jobs, straining health care services and weighing heavily on national treasuries for years to come. Globally, the death toll has surged past 32,000 and officials in some countries say the worst still lies ahead. Trump decided late Saturday against imposing a broad lockdown on New York and its neighbours after a strong pushback from local political leaders and warnings of the panic it could spark. “A quarantine will not be necessary,” Trump tweeted, about eight hours after he stunned the New York metropolitan region, the epicentre of the US coronavirus outbreak, with a proposal to place it under quarantine to prevent residents from leaving.