Global communities should be empowered to live together: King Abdullah

Amman

King Abdullah on Wednesday in the presence of Queen Rania, King Willem-Alexander of The Netherlands and Queen Maxima, addressed 300 students from Dutch universities who were participating in the “World Class The Hague”.

During the speech, King Abdullah focused on the need to empower all the world’s communities to live together on basis of mutual respect. He said that humanity is characterised with a diversity of religions and cultures, which is challenged by some media that trigger anti-diversity, sectarian fears and conflicts.

Values and morals cannot be split from economy, politics and technology as living in harmony is based on morals, foremost respect, tolerance and solidarity, the King said.

He called for using knowledge and technologies as paths to a better world and for letting shared values illuminate the way of humankind to help avoiding disrespect and ignorance.

Following the speech, the King responded to questions by the participating students, the first of which was about Syria and the role of the international community in the crisis, which the King described as a “very complicated issue, and we’re not going to find quick solutions quickly”.

“There are two parts of it,” he said, “How do we get Syria back into the light? And that comes, hopefully, through the Geneva Process, where we can find the changes in the constitution, and the electoral process that allows Syria to move forward; keeping in mind that ISIS is defeated, not destroyed, and that’s not just in Syria or Iraq, but in other places of the world”.

On Russia’s involvement, he said that Moscow has a role that is the Astana process, which was military de-confliction, leading to the Geneva process, which is the political aspect of this. It’s going to be baby steps.

He added that in southern Syria, there is relative calm, and “that’s because the Russians, Americans, and the Jordanians are sitting in a centre, 24/7 looking at de-confliction”. However, “Iran’s presence is a bit of a wild card, especially as we try to move the stability aspect, so that we can have rebuilding and move in the right direction. And the success of the south, hopefully, will allow us to do the same thing in the middle and the north.” “If anybody thinks it’s going to be solved in 2018… I don’t see it.” —Agencies