Global agencies should probe all massacres in IOK: Gilani

ISLAMABAD :Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani has demanded an impartial probe into all the gruesome massacres by the international agencies. Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “Investigation should be made into all massacres by the United Nations-sponsored war crime tribunal. Indian armed forces are committing serious war crimes in Jammu and Kashmir,” KMS reported. While paying tributes to the victims of Sopore massacre on their anniversary said, “The silence maintained by the international community over these gruesome and heart-wrenching incidents is very painful and their tall claims and rhetoric for their fight against state-sponsored terrorism has proved mere hoax.” “People are being killed on mere pretext and in fake encounters,” he added.

Orignally published by APP