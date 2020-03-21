Global action vital

Riyadh

Joint international action to support the world’s crippled travel industry through the coronavirus pandemic was now a global priority, Saudi Arabia’s tourism minister said on Friday. Ahmed Al-Khatib was speaking after taking part in a remote meeting called by the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) with the participation of the World Health Organization (WHO) and tourism chiefs from around the globe. The Saudi minister pointed out the importance of the UNWTO, private sector, and international community working together to develop concrete and decisive solutions aimed at minimizing the financial impact of the deadly virus outbreak on declining tourism revenues. Meeting delegates discussed the social and economic implications of the health crisis on the world..