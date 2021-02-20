Glittering opening ceremony of PSL 2021 held (See Photos)

KARACHI – A glittering opening ceremony of the sixth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL), country’s biggest T20 event, was held at National Stadium Karachi on Saturday.

The entertainment-packed event, which includes renowned artists including Atif Aslam, Imran Khan, Humaima Malick, and the HBL PSL 6 Anthem artists: Naseebo Lal, Aima Baig & Young Stunners, enthralled the people with their performance in pre-recorded ceremony.

The event started with the national anthem amid a spectacular display of the Pakistani flag.

Later, an impressive display of fireworks was held at the stadium, where 20% crowd was present.

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani in his welcome speech thanked public and players, including foreign nationals for their role in making the PSL a major brand.

Atif Aslam in his debut performance in PSL sung Adat, his famous song. He was followed by singer Imran Khan.

The HBL PSL 6 opening ceremony will have some parts filmed offshore in a specially designed studio space in Turkey.

The first four ceremonies were held at the Dubai International Stadium while the 2020 opening ceremony was staged at the National Stadium Karachi, and the same venue will play host to the 2021 ceremony.

As has been the tradition in earlier editions, the opening ceremony will be followed by the first match of the season in which defending champions Karachi Kings will play Quetta Gladiators in the night match.