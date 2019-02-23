Gladiators’ Sarfaraz plays heroic knock to win thriller off last ball

Sharjah

Quetta Gladiators’ skipper Sarfraz Ahmed extended the 100% winning record of the franchise with his last-ball winning six to chase 144 runs in a thriller against Lahore Qalandars in the first Pakistan Super League fixture for the day at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium today.

The skipper’s 52 off 36 balls innings remained the decisive factor in favor of the franchise in a match missed by Qalandars’ attacking fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi.

David Wiese, the allrounder who scripted historic win on the last ball six against Multan Sultans, was ironically at the receiving end today against Sarfraz in the last over.

The Sarfraz-11 needed seven runs in the last over.

The skipper ended the match on a high note at the third ball of the over, recording a three-wicket win.

For Qalandars’ plenty of missed run-outs in the field came back to haunt as had they been able to break the stand between Sarfraz and Nawaz a little earlier. The result could have been different.

Haris Rauf picked two wickets while Rahat Ali and Yasir Shah managed to bag one each.

Skipper AB De Villiers’ 45 off 40 runs innings powered Lahore Qalandars to a fighting total of 143 runs after the top-order crumbled before the Quetta Gladiators’ bowling attack.

A twin strike by fast bowler Ghulam Mudassar enforced Quetta Gladiators’ dominance against Qalandars as he picked the important wickets of opener Sohail Akhtar and Salman Butt with a ball difference.

Mudassar also took the wicket of Gauhar Ali. Sohail Tanvir picked two wickets while Anwar Ali and Muhammad Nawaz picked one each.

The AB de Villiers led Qalandars will look to build upon on their last night’s theatrics where they defeated the Sultans by six wickets. The Qalandars currently sit fourth on the points table with two wins from two matches. On the other hand, the Gladiators are at the top with a perfect record of three wins out of three.

Fast bowler Shaheen Afridi and Brendon Taylor are sitting out today’s game due to injuries.—Agencies

