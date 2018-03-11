Gladiators defeat Zalmi by six wickets

Dubai

Quetta Gladiators defeated Peshawar Zalmi by six wickets in the 23rd day/night Twenty20 match in the third edition of the Pakistan Super League here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Earlier, Peshawar Zalmi scored 157 for after being sent into bat by Gladiators. Gladiators reached the target with four balls to spare.

Zalmi lost Kamran Akmal in their very first over, bowled by Mohammad Nawaz for a duck. However, Mohammad Hafeez and Dwayne Smith repaired the damage and took the score to 61 before Smith was dismissed by Shane Watson for 49. He smashed five sixes and a four in his 33-ball breezy knock.

Later, Hafeez made an exit after making 31 off 26 balls with two sixes and as many fours. Then two quick wickets fell and the Zalmy were 101 for five in the 15th over. However, Riki Wessels and captain Darren Sammy got together to steer the Zalmy to 157-5 in the 20 overs. Wessels made 31 off 29 balls with three fours and a six and Sammy scored 36 off just 19 balls with two sixes and four boundaries. Both remained not out.—Agencies