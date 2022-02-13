Gladiators beat United by 5 wickets

Quetta Gladiators defeated Islamabad United by five wickets in the 18th match of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League-2022 at Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

Unlike their win against Lahore that came largely around a one-man show from Roy, this was a collective effort from the batting unit. Roy was at it again too, set the tempo upfront with Ahsan and Vince giving able support but Shadab with regular strikes kept Islamabad right in the scheme of things.

Playing first, Islamabad United set 200 runs target for Quetta Gladiators. Hales was on fire early on as he teed off against both pace and spin, especially strong off his pads and attacking the deep backward square region.