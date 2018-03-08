Gladiators beat Sultans by 2 wickets

Observer Report

Dubai

A rare six-wicket haul by pacer Umar Gul could not get Multan Sultans over the line as the young Hasan Khan emerged as the hero for Quetta Gladiators, hitting a last-over six to give his side a crucial win in the 17th fixture of the Pakistan Super League 2018 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

The Gladiators won the toss and opted to bowl first against the Sultans. Kumar Sangakkara and Ahmed Shehzad opened the batting for the Sultans, whereas Mohammad Nawaz and Anwar Ali shared the new ball for Gladiators.

The Sultans suffered an unlucky start to their innings as the Sri Lankan legend Sangakkara was dismissed by Nawaz on the first ball he faced. They had yet to recover from the shocking loss when, five balls into the second over, Shahzad was sent packing by Anwar Ali.

Multan had managed 30 runs at the end of five overs, to which Sohaib Maqsood and Tanvir contributed with a six each. It was then Shane Watson’s turn to strike and he dismissed Sohail Tanvir with an inswinging delivery before the end of the seventh over.

The wickets spree seemed to have halted then as the Sultans took their total to 61 at the end of 10 overs. Sohaib Maqsood then left for the pavilion after he was removed by a Ben Laughlin delivery in the 13th over.

The Sultans were 95/4 after 15 overs as skipper Shoaib Malik started to gain a firm grip on the match. They lost their fifth wicket in the 18th over, as Ross Whiteley was dismissed by Rahat Ali. Thanks to a 43-ball 65 by Malik, the Sultans ended up setting a target of 153 runs for the Gladiators to triumph.