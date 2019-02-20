Daily Pakistan Observer -

Glacier surge poses threat to locals in Hunza

Gilgit

A huge surge in the Shiper glacier is posing a big threat to local residents with every passing day, Gilgit-Baltistan Disaster Management Authority (GBDMA) assistant director said on Wednesday. “The glacier has moved 1,750 metres towards the Hassanabad village in Hunza in the last three months,” reported a private Tv channel, quoting GBDMA official.
Emergency measures are being taken to mitigate the effects of a possible disaster which may be caused by Shiper Glacier surge and a possible burst of an artificial lake in Hasanabad village.—INP

