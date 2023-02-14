GKMC-MTI welcomes fresh MBBS students

Akhunzada Fazle Haq Mardan

To welcome the first-year MBBS students into the medical profession, Gajju Khan Medical College (GKMC-MTI) Swabi organized a White Coat and oath-taking Ceremony for the seventh batch of GKMC-MTI on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, The Dean & CEO of Gajju Khan Medical College Prof. Dr. Shams-Ur-Rahman welcomed all the students and briefly described the history of GKMC-MTI.

He said that this is the new beginning of a new journey, a journey of passion, humanity, and responsibility.

The Dean said in his speech that the first batch of GKMC-MTI secured a 100 percent result in the KMU exams, which is a remarkable achievement.