GIZ to establish Centre of Excellence in Solar Technology

Staff Reporter

Chairman Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Irfan Qaiser Sheikh has said that Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) has shown the interest for establishing Center of Excellence in Punjab for the provision of training of solar technology.

While addressing a meeting here on Monday at TEVTA Secretariat, Irfan Qaiser Shiekh told that the Center of Excellence will not only impart technical education regarding solar technology but it would also help making Pakistan self-dependent in this field. Currently we are importing solar system from China and other countries, he added.

Irfan Qaiser further said that country is overcoming from energy crises; however we will be able to end the crises only if we would move towards renewable energy resources for electricity generation. He said that among renewable energy resources, solar energy is most important as unlimited energy can be produced with it.

Now the solar technology has become very common in our country as several industries, factories, organizations and houses has been converted on this, he said adding that with the increasing usage, there is huge demand of employment in this field too because this industry is currently facing shortage of people who have expertise in repair and maintenance of solar system.

Chairman TEVTA was of the view that now the time has come when we should train our youth regarding repair, maintenance and making of solar system which would make Pakistan self-dependent in this respective field. He further explained that in this regard a meeting was held recently with GIZ officials GIZ has shown its interest in solar technology as they wanted to establish a center of excellence in Punjab in collaboration with TEVTA.

Irfan also noted that feasibility and fact finding has already been completed which would help in selecting the place for this center. Talking about importance of training in solar technology, Irfan observed that this center will not only provide international standard training to youth of Punjab, but it they can also have immediate job opportunities after getting training in solar technology.