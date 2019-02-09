Giving NRO would be equivalent to treason: Imran

Our Correspondent

Balloki

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said giving NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) to anyone will be equivalent to treason.

Addressing a ceremony of the launch of the spring tree plantation campaign in Balloki, the prime minister once again refuted reports regarding giving NRO and asserted, “No will get an NRO.” “Those who are speculating that we will give NRO to anyone should understand that it will be equivalent to treason and disloyalty to the country,” he added. Imran explained, “NRO is forgiving very big suspects. Two NROs destroyed country and our current circumstances are owing to that.”

“One NRO was given by President Musharraf to Nawaz Sharif. A case was ready against the Sharif brothers pertaining to the Hudaibiya Paper Mills and Ishaq Dar’s confessional statement regarding how money laundering was done was also present. However, to save his own seat, Musharraf gave Nawaz an NRO and let him leave for Saudi Arabia” the premier further stated.

“On the other hand, Rs2 b from the national exchequer were spent on Asif Zardari’s Swiss case and there was a Surrey Mansion case in London which the Pakistan government won and the country was to get the money, however, an NRO was signed and that case was closed.”

“We are asking those for accountability who destroyed the country. This is tabdeeli (change),” he added. Taking a hit at Pakistan Muslim League-N President Shahbaz Sharif, Imran said, “In this history of democracy it has never happened that a man becomes the chairman of Public Accounts Committee from jail and then summons the accountability watchdog which is probing him.

