Giving advice to others..!

A few years ago, a lawyer friend of mine, was keen I meet his son, an engineering student who wanted to be a journalist. I spent a delightful evening with the young boy and at the end of the evening was convinced the boy had all the makings of a writer and was wasting his time pursuing an engineering career, “Keep writing,” I told him, “the path is rough ahead; you’ll make it!”

“Sir,” he said, “you’re so understanding, I’m sure your children are lucky having you as their dad! What do they want to do?” I told him proudly what they were doing and then told him my younger one, loved animals, so I thought she should be a vet.

“But what does she like doing?” he persisted. I frowned as I told him she loved to dance and wanted to continue learning to dance. “Can you imagine anyone wasting their life doing something so silly?” I laughed, and then realized the boy was frowning at me.

It was while I was driving back, I realized how easy it was for me to churn out advice but how difficult to follow the same. Dr. Dean Ornish wrote a bestselling book called ‘Stress, Diet, and Your Heart’. In it he talks about why proper stress management and good diet is needed.

He should have been on top of the world. He had just turned forty. He was fit and healthy and the book soared to the top of The New York Times bestseller list. So, what was the problem? Where was the joy and fulfillment he so desperately wanted?

He was working more than 80 hours a week, what with speaking, promoting his book and working, and he was exhausted. A wake-up call came in a conversation with a flight attendant. The author had just barely made it in time for his flight and he collapsed into his seat. A flight attendant noticed his frazzled state. She remarked, “You look harried.” she said”I feel harried,” he admitted.

The attendant tried to encourage him, saying, “I just read a book that might help! It’s called ‘Stress, Diet and Your Heart.” The good doctor looked at her in astonishment as she told him that the book had some wonderful stress-management techniques that he might try.

He didn’t dare tell her he had authored the book and the worn-out passenger she was speaking too was someone who had not followed the very advice he had given to millions of others.

“How easy,” he thought, “To give advice, but how difficult to follow it yourself!” What about you and me? The advice we have dished out? Remember telling someone, “Don’t worry everything will be okay!” or “Just pray, God will take care of you!” Maybe it’s time you and I start practicing what we preach..!

