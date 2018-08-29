Give way to ambulance

I would like to draw the attention of each and every citizen towards a very serious mindset which has been prevailing in our society for a long time. Most of the people do no longer make way for an ambulance, which brings patients, some time very very serious ones, to hospitals. If ordinary citizens reach late their destinations, whether home or office, it doesn’t matter, but if they save a life, it does matter!

SGAFAQ MUQEEM

Via email

