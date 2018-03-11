Give to poor

Recently, Kech Festival was held in Turbat which continued for almost three days. During these days, the Chief Minister of Balochistan provided laptops to the students, famous singers came to perform as well as a lot of hustle and bustle was witnessed. No doubt, these sorts of activity provide some relief to the people but I am totally against this because five to ten million rupees were spent. Our province is full of the poor and instead of giving them funds we are engaged in unnecessary activities. Day by day poverty rate is increasing, we can see bundle of beggars or other persons who don’t have a square meal.

The poor are completely neglected and our politicians are giving more to rich people and they claim they are helping the people of the province. If really, they want to support the people of Balochistan, they must firstly help the poor people who lack the basic necessities of life. Therefore, I am against holding of such activities which were conducted in Turbat. I request the government of Balochistan to avoid doing unnecessary activities and support the poor and needy.

S AHMED

Turbat, Kech

