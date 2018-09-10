Give team two-three years under Oltmans: Saqlain

Pakistan hockey team coach Muhammad Saqlain thinks the team requires two to three years under new coach Roelant Oltmans to produce better results and win big tournaments.

Saqlain, who is working with Oltmans, said that the new head coach has been successful in improving the game of the team and if they keep on working on the forward line, penalty corners, and player’s fitness then the time is not far when Pakistan will once again be included in one of the top teams of the world.

He also said that the former Olympians will have to sacrifice their personal interest in the favour of national interest. If they are worried about the declining state of hockey in Pakistan then they should improve the state of the game by working with the under-16 and in the player development programs.