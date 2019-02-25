PRIME Minister Imran Khan on Sunday responded to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comments given a day earlier and assured him that he stands by his words that if India provides Pakistan with ‘actionable intelligence’ regarding February 14 Pulwama attack in occupied Kashmir, ‘we will immediately act’. In a statement, he also sought to reiterate Pakistan’s desire to see stability in the region saying Modi should ‘give peace a chance’.

By reiterating his earlier stance, the Prime Minister has shown the way out to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, who initially hurled all sorts of threats to Pakistan accusing it of involvement in the attack, a charge Pakistan has firmly rejected as it is not supported by any ground or circumstantial evidence. There are now indications that the Indian leadership is reviewing its strategy in the face of peace offensive by Pakistan as well as firm resolve expressed by the country’s civilian and military leadership to respond to any misadventure in kind. Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa rightly pointed out that nothing was more sacred than defending the motherland and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshall Mujahid Anwar Khan, who visited a forward operating airbase on Sunday, declared that the PAF was ready to teach the enemy a lesson in case of any mischief.

Though the Indian PM is now saying his country would revenge Pulwama attack through diplomatic and trade moves and has, in fact, already taken a number of steps in this regard, but there is no scope for complacency by Pakistan and the armed forces should remain in a state of highest alert. This is particularly important in view of the fact that India has moved over ten thousand additional troops to Occupied Kashmir where already the world’s highest concentration of troops has been recorded. Occupied Kashmir has been turned into virtual garrison town and using the pretext of Pulwama incident, the occupation forces have unleashed a fresh wave of atrocities against Kashmiris arresting hundreds of pro-freedom leaders, activists and killing people in fake operations. However, Kashmiri leaders including APHC chief Mirwaiz Umar Farooq have declared that intimidating tactics will not deter them from their path of self-determination.

Under these circumstances, India will get nothing through measures aimed at escalating tension with Pakistan and trying to suppress the voice of Kashmiris. The only option is resolution of the longstanding dispute through talks in which Kashmiris should also be a party. Peace must not be sacrificed at the altar of domestic politics of India.

