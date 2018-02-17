Gitmo ‘prepared’ for new inmates: US admiral

Washington

A high-ranking US military official says the Guantanamo Bay military prison is “prepared” to receive new detainees, echoing a departure from Obama-era policies to shut-down or sideline the infamous detention camp.

In January, US President Donald Trump signed a new executive order to keep open Guantanamo reversing his predecessor Barack Obama’s ultimately fruitless 2009 directive to shut down the detention center.

“We have 41 detainees who are there right now. We are prepared to receive more should they be directed to us,” said Admiral Kurt Tidd, who oversees the US military’s Southern Command that includes the Guantanamo prison.

“As of today we have not been given a warning order that new detainees might be heading in our direction, but our responsibility will be to integrate them in effectively,” he said.

Trump fixation with Guantanamo Guantanamo has not received any new inmates since 2008 but on his campaign trail, Trump constantly vowed to load the facility with "bad dudes," and said it would be "fine" if US terror suspects were sent there for trial, marking the start of a new chapter for the prison if he becomes president.—Agencies