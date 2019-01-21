GIS mapping of feeders, replacement of electromagnetic meters by end Feb ordered

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Federal Minister for Power, Omar Ayub Khan has directed the Electricity Distribution Companies (DISCOs) to immediately undertake GIS mapping of all the 11Kv feeders and replace the 100 thousand (1 lakh) electromagnetic electricity meters with digital meters by end of February 2019 to reduce line losses.

The directions were passed in a meeting with Chief Executive Officers of all DISCOs at the committee room of Power Division on Monday.

The Federal Minister further directed the CEOs to personally inspect distribution transformers of various capacities on random basis to ascertain their mechanical fitness. He directed the CEOs to launch cleanup operations in highly populated areas and remove hazardous wires etc.

Mr. Omar Ayub Khan informed the meeting that Power Division is in the process to initiate smart meters (AMI) projects in all Distribution Companies. He particularly mentioned PESCO and MEPCO to be the next in line as LESCO and IESCO have already initiated the process.

The Federal Minister for Power directed the CEOs to prepare and implement three months plan for feeder wise anti-theft operation in their respective areas for complete elimination of theft so that consumers can get uninterrupted power supply in summer.

Afterward CEO GEPCO, Mohsin Raza presented a cheque of Rs.10.7 million to the Federal Minister for Power for Prime Minister Dam fund.

