Barcelona failed to take full advantage of Real Madrid’s slipup in La Liga after being held to a goalless draw by mid-table Girona at home to keep the title race alive.

The Balugrana dominated the proceedings but failed to find the winning goal, wasting several chances in the process.

Playing their first game since being humbled by Madrid in Copa del Rey, Xavi Hernandez’s side put in another tame performance as they failed to break down a team which has only kept one other clean sheet this season.

Their best chance of the first half fell to Ronald Araújo but the defender’s goal-bound effort was cleared off the line by Girona’s keeper Paulo Gazzaniga.

Raphinha and Eric Garcia were also guilty of wasting gilt-edged chances for the home side as Barcelona trudged through the game.

Girona’s steadfast approach nearly paid off in the second half as Valentin Castellanos found himself one-on-one with Marc-Andre ter Stegen but fired his shot wide of the goal despite having teammate Viktor Tsygankov available for an easy tap-in finish.

Despite the draw against Girona, Barcelona remains comfortably placed 13 points ahead of Madrid at the top of the La Liga table.

The Catalan club has accumulated 72 points from 28 games with Madrid on 59 followed by Atletico in third with 57 points from as many games.