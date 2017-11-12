Girl’s stripping case; Gandapur accused of facilitating suspects

Our Correspondent

DI Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Dawar Khan Kundi has accused PTI leader and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Minister Ali Amin Gandapur of facilitating eight people accused of involvement in the alleged stripping and parading naked of a teenage girl in Dera Ismail Khan earlier this month. Kundi, elected to the NA-25 constituency (DI Khan, Tank), wrote a letter to PTI Chairman Imran Khan dated Nov 8 requesting him to ensure Gandapur’s removal from his ministerial position, and urge him to withdraw his support from the suspects and ask the girl’s family for forgiveness.

Gandapur, who Kundi describes as ‘a source of embarrassment for the party’, allegedly provided ‘support for the criminals in the case in which an orphan girl was paraded naked by eight armed men’ in DI Khan.