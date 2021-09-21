Girls snatch three top positions in Abbottabad inter, matric result

Abdul Khaliq Abbottabad

Girls snatched all the top three positions in the Abbottabad Board Inter and Matric Result where 3 positions were lifted by the girls students in the HSSC ( Inter) and 22 female students shared top three positions, 1 by First, 2nd by 10 students and 3rd position was shared by 11 students.

Result was announced by the controller of Examination and it was told that total 41681 appeared in HSSC out of which 40547 were declared pass with total pass percentage of 98.76% and in Matric 62681 appeared out of which 61472 declared pass with the total pass percentage of 99.15%.

In the HSSC, Samaviva Bibi of Peace Group of School Mansehra by securing 1096 marks got overall first position , 2nd and third position was bagged by the students of Tamir-i-Wattan Public School & College Abbottabad by Romaisa with 1090 marks stood 2nd and Savera Asif with 1088 declared third.