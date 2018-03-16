Girls school restored

Bashir Ahmad Rehmani

Hafizabad

On the persistent demand of girl students and their parents of old city, the Deputy Commissioner Hafizabad Saleha Saeed has directed immediate re-functioning of Government Girls High School No. 1 located in the heart of the city.

The school started functioning in 1946 but was merged with Danish school about six years ago. As a result the girl students were facing inconvenience in reaching the other school which is located far off their residences. Residents of this city, especially girl students have welcomed the reopening of the school.