Girls outshine boys in primary, middle standard exams

FDE announces Class-5 central exam, Class-8 scholarship results

Zubair Qureshi

Thursday turned out to be girls’ day with regard to Class-5 Central Exams and Class-8 Scholarship exams (2018) results. The exams were held a couple of months earlier. The results were announced at a colourful and decent ceremony organized at the IMCG G-10/2.

Director General of the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) Hasnat Qureshi was the chief guest on the occasion while Director Examination, Zulfiqar Ali, Director Model Colleges Javed Iqbal Mirza, Principal of the IMCG G-10/2 Prof Samna Latif, Principal ICB Prof Rafique Sandhelvi, Prof Muhammad Boota, Principal of IMS (I-V), Sector E-8, Asma Farman, a large number of principals, teachers, parents, position holder students and parents attended the event.

DG Hasnat Qureshi also mentioned the fact that girls outshone and outclassed boys not only in academics but also in other fields of life. Since women make almost half of our population, it is a good sign, said he. Education and teaching being their (women’s) favourite choice, they have exclusively reserved it for them, noted DG Hasnat Qureshi joyfully. In Grade-5 Central Exams, among top 10 positions, out of 16 only two are boys, said the Director General adding while in Grade-8 top ten positions, out of 22, 12 are girls. This is how girls are making everyone realize their talent and we should encourage them further, he said. He also urged the parents not to impose any special area of studies on their kids rather “you should encourage them in their pursuits of knowledge and pleasure.” Unless we discover and support our children in their inbuilt interest in a particular form or branch of education, like art, athletics, science, we are not doing them justice,” said the Director General. He also announced to the sheer pleasure of everyone that the cash prize for the first position was raised from Rs 15,000 to Rs50,000 and for second position the amount has been raised from Rs13,000 to Rs40,000 and the third position holder would get Rs30,000 instead of the previous Rs10,000. The position holder students and their parents were beside themselves with joy when they received cash money along with appreciation certificates. Similarly, Rs3,000 were given to top ten positions (16 in Grade-5 and 22 positions in Grade-8) as well. The monthly scholarship amount has also been raised from Rs300 to Rs500.

While speaking on the occasion, Director Exams FDE, Zulfiqar Ali said in Class V, a total of 24,074 candidates appeared and out of that number 22,860 passed thus the pass percentage is 94.96.

Similarly, in Class VIII a total of 1963 children appeared in the Scholarship exams and those who could make it were 1873 and the percentage is 95.42. In Class V, the first position was bagged Maryam Ghaffar (584/600) of IMCG G-10/2, the second position went to Qurat-ul-Ain (583/600) of IMCG G-10/2 and the third position was bagged by Birwa Tahir (580/600) of IMCG F-7/4.

In Class VIII, the first position was won by Khunsha Nisa Yaqoob Malik (670/700) of ICG, F-6/2, the second was bagged by Amna Asghar (660/700) of IMCG I-9/1 and the 3rd position was bagged jointly by Hiba Khan (655/700) of IMCG I-9/1 and Usama Rehman (655/700) of Ali Trust College Lehrar Road, Khanna.